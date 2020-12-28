KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Artists are determined to repaint a Ruth Bader Ginsburg mural that was vandalized recently.
According to Paul Dorrell with Leopold Gallery + Art Consulting, the mural was painted in early October. Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, 2020.
The mural measures 9 feet by 7 feet and is located at 1001 Westport Road.
“This was a bigoted act of hate which we will respond to with positive action,” Dorrell said.
Isaac Tapia and Rico Alvarez are the artists who painted the mural. They are both graduates of the Paseo Academy.
Tapia and Alvarez plan to repaint the mural next week, when the weather is warmer.
The individuals who own the building requested the mural and shared the cost with Dorrell.
“We will not let this act of hatred shut down what this woman represented: dignity, justice, and opportunity for people of all races,” Dorrell said in a release about the vandalism.
