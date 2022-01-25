KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just days before the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, local Auschwitz survivor Sonia Warshawski placed a cherished artifact inside the exhibition Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.
Warshawski is affectionately known by many as Big Sonia following a documentary by the same name about her. On Tuesday, her mother’s scarf was displayed among hundreds of other artifacts in the exhibition.
“It is my deep honor to introduce Sonia to tell her story,” Union Station President & CEO George Guastello said. “One of a handful of local living survivors of the Holocaust. Also with us today is her family. A living legacy.”
Warshawski’s mother wore the orange scarf before the two were separated during the Holocaust. Her mother was sent to a gas chamber. Warshawski was transferred to Auschwitz-Birkenau.
“What I saw and how many times the hangings and seeing children going to the gas chambers, it was very easy to commit suicide,” Warshawski said. “I decided inside of me was a strength to fight.”
More than 700 original objects and 400 photographs from more than 20 institutions and museums around the world are displayed in the exhibition near the orange scarf encased by glass.
“This scarf survived with my sister Mania,” Warshawski said. “That was my momma’s. All that survived.”
With the help of a dear friend, Warshawski decided to make sure the scarf was preserved to help others learn from the past.
“It made it and for a long time I was having it under my pillow,” Warshawski said. Tears filled her eyes as she kissed her hand and touched the glass around her mother’s scarf.
She wants to make sure the stories of survivors are told, that the loved ones they lost are never forgotten and what happened during the Holocaust is never repeated.
“Never, never,” Warshawski said.
The exhibition has sold more than 310,000 tickets and is the highest attended exhibition in Union Station history. The exhibition is open through March 20th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.