KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The annual Art Westport event will return for a 42nd time on Friday, Sept. 10 and run through Sunday, Sept. 12
A release about the event says it is Kansas City’s “largest and oldest outdoor art show exclusively for local, visual artists.”
Up to 150 KC-area artists are expected to line streets in Westport and showcase their work, from paintings to sculptures to jewelry.
People will be able to look at displays and purchase the pieces.
“Art Westport also showcases exclusively local musicians performing on multiple outdoor stages throughout the weekend,” the release adds.
The hours for each day are as follows:
- Friday, Sept. 10: 3 p.m.-9 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 11: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 12: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Art Westport will take place rain or shine,” the release notes.
Art Westport reportedly attracts more than 30,000 visitors annually, according to the release.
Local visual artists who want to be considered for this year's Art Westport show must submit an application before May 31. Details are available here.
