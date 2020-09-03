KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- ATF and the Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspected arsonist.
On Aug. 15 at about 11:25 p.m. the person in the picture from police is believed to have set a fire that destroyed a semi and trailer at 1226 Chestnut Ave. It caused several thousands of dollars in damage.
This case, as well as several additional unsolved arsons and suspicious fires, are being investigated by ATF Fire Investigators and the KCPD as part of Operation LeGend.
“Using fire in a criminal act to destroy property, cover up another crime, or intimidate or harm others is an extraordinarily violent act,” the release from the authorities said. “Intentionally set fires not only put property at risk, they risk the lives of those in the fire’s path as well as the lives of the firefighters respond to the scene.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or by texting ATFKC to 63975.
