KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board announced Wednesday that Arrowhead Stadium will be used as a polling location.

According to one of the directors for the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board, Arrowhead Stadium will be open as a voting site for anyone who lives within the city limits of Kansas City, Missouri, in Jackson County.

Voters will use the voting machines provided in the large space provided.

The voting site will be open for Election Day only.

