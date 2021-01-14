GENERIC: Socially distanced fan at Arrowhead for training camp

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Plans continue to be made in the Kansas City metro area to get more people the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available.

However, we are still in Phase 1 in Kansas and Phase 1A in Missouri. 

Wednesday, we heard from the new City Manager, Brian Platt, about what is being done.

Arrowhead Stadium, the T-Mobile Center, and the Convention Center could all be places that mass vaccine clinics are held in the future. However, Platt explained the number one challenge for our area right now.

"The real limiting factor that we are seeing at this point, as you may already know, is availability of the vaccine," Platt said. "Its been sporadic at best, which is causing a lot of challenges for us in distributing the vaccine." 

Health Director Dr. Rex Archer said, "When you go online and complete the survey, don't expect that you'll be contacted next week." 

Archer was talking about the online survey that you can fill out on the Jackson County Health Departments website.

That is the first step in getting the vaccine if you live in Jackson County. 

However, if you live in the Kansas City, MO portion of Jackson County, then you need to fill out the survey from the Kansas City, MO health departments website

