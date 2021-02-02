KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs president Mark Donovan confirms Tuesday that there are talks about using Arrowhead Stadium as a vaccination site.
"As you've seen there are a lot of different pieces to that puzzle. We've been in discussion with all the pieces, and in every discussion we've been very proactive in saying we're here, we're ready let's be prepared to take advantage of it when we can." said Mark Donovan
When Arrowhead was used as a polling place in November, a total of 90 people were need to run the event. Donovan says it will take a lot more for a vaccination site.
