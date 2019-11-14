OLATHE, KS. (KCTV) --- The Olathe Police Department said six arrests were made Thursday following numerous search warrants being executed in Johnson County concerning an investigation into "illicit massage parlor businesses."
Police say they worked with local and federal law enforcement agencies on the long-term investigation.
Warrants were executed are both commercial and residential locations throughout Johnson County.
The investigation is on-going and the Johnson County District Attorney's Office is also involved.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
