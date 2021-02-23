BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Marcus Brooks and Taylor Stoughton are in police custody for the murder of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher.
Stoughton is charged with second-degree murder. The county prosecutor hasn’t filed charges for Brooks.
“This is all about finding justice for Ariel, her family and her children,” said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.
In February of 2020 when MODoT crews found a duffel bag with Starcher’s body inside, investigators didn’t have a crime scene to go off of. But, leads came in.
“They never quit on this case,” Puett said. “They stuck with it and it’s been a long, hard year for them. But, they worked diligently to make sure this case was brought to justice.”
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Taylor Stoughton confessed she killed 21-year-old mother of two Ariel Starcher with help from Marcus Brooks, who hasn’t been charged yet but is in custody.
The probable cause statement said police believe the two strangled Starcher until she was unconscious, then put a washcloth in her mouth and stuffed her in a bag.
Then, they drove 30 miles north to Buchanan County and threw the bag out of the car, breaking her back. Police said they can’t determine the exact point when she died.
KCTV5 News asked the sheriff if drugs were involved, what Brooks and Stoughton’s relationship with Ariel was, and what motivated them to allegedly take her life. Puett said he can’t comment on those details.
It took about a year to make arrests in this case. Pruett said Covid-19 delayed aspects of their work.
“Certain evidence, lab results, everything was on a Covid timeline,” Puett said. “Those things did make the investigation more trying and complex.”
Stoughton’s hearing is scheduled for the beginning of March. KCTV5 News will continue to monitor charges in this case.
