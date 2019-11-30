MAYETTA, KS (KCTV) -- One adult and one minor were arrested on drug charges after fleeing from police on Black Friday.
According to police, it all began just before 5 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near 158th and R. Road on the southern edge of town.
The car drove off going north and slid into a muddy field in the area of R. Road and 182nd Road.
The car managed to get out of the field, however, and went west. Later, it was stopped by deputies east of Highway 75 on 182nd road. At that point, everyone in the car surrendered to police.
Two of the people inside were taken into custody. The remaining two were released at the scene.
The driver, who is a minor, was arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and reckless driving. This individual had been entered as a missing person and also had a felony warrant out for their arrest. The warrant was out of Shawnee County for vehicle burglary and theft of a firearm.
The adult who was arrested was identified as 18-year-old Dathan Aaron Horn. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.