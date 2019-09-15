KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities have arrested three people in the carjacking of a vehicle with a 5-year-old child inside.
Police say the car's owner was paying for gas around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of East U.S. Highway 40 at a Walmart in Kansas City when an unknown man jumped inside the car and sped off, striking two other vehicles in the process. The owner was unable to stop the fleeing driver.
Police say the child was found unharmed a short time later, but the carjacker was gone.
Several hours later, police spotted the stolen vehicle and chased it until it broke down. That's when the three suspects were taken into custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.