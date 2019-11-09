INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were arrested following a large disturbance in Independence on Saturday.
The police said multiple fights happened at the Main Event as 4600 S. Cochise Court around 9 p.m.
Independence police radioed for assistance, so several other law enforcement jurisdictions responded to assist them.
Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.
The situation was under control by 9:30 p.m. and the scene has since been cleared.
No shots were fired as part of this disturbance.
