BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating an incident where a person with a handgun was reported in the parking lot of Blue Springs School District Aquatic Center.
At dismissal on Wednesday, the Blue Springs Police Department received a report of a person with a weapon in the parking lot.
The Blue Springs Police Department, Blue Springs School Department of Public Safety, and administrators immediately responded. After a search, the Blue Springs High School Resource Officer and Blue Springs police recovered a handgun and arrested one suspect, who is not a district student, the district said in a release.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
“I look forward to seeing our students tomorrow, and, as always, the safety of our school campus continues to be our top priority,” Tom Alderman, the Blue Springs High School Principal said.
There is no active threat to the school and charges are expected later this week and could come as early as Thursday.
