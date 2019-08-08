KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Three people were arrested after several shots were fired at a Kansas City police officer during a chase.
Police spokesman Darin Snapp said the officer tried to stop the vehicle Thursday night for a traffic violation. The driver stopped briefly then took off in the car.
Snapp says someone inside the vehicle fired "numerous rounds" at the officer during a chase in downtown Kansas City.
The officer wasn't hit and no one was injured in the chase.
The pursuit ended near Truman and Locust when police performed a tactical maneuver that caused the vehicle to spin out of control.
Snapp said police found a rifle and a handgun inside the suspects' vehicle.
