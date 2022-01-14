DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced the arrest of a Lawrence man in the New Year's shooting at a local nightclub.
Authorities had been searching for the suspect since early morning on New Year's Day, when deputies were called to The Outhouse on North 1500 Road. A man was shot and taken to the hospital. He ended up surviving.
The search for the shooter involved the Sheriff's Office, Lawrence police and Eudora police. Almost two weeks later, U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Jermaine Rayton, of Lawrence, and turned him over to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Rayton faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.
