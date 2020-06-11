KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An arrest has been made and charges have been filed in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month.
According to the authorities, 31-year-old Tika Ram Sarki from KCK has been arrested and charged with second-degree intentional murder and use of a deadly weapon.
He is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $175,000 bond.
The arrest comes after police went to the 3400 block of Barnett on a call about a shooting just before 8 p.m. on June 4.
When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Narbu Tamang dead at the scene. He was also from KCK.
The authorities are still investigating the homicide. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-TIPS.
