UPDATE: The suspect was taken into custody without incident shortly after 7 a.m. No one was hurt.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are on the scene of an armed standoff in the Historic Northeast and are warning people that the immediate area is not safe.

Police responded sometime before 7 a.m. to North Colorado Avenue and Norledge Avenue on a call. Once officers arrived, they set up a perimeter on a barricaded armed subject. 

Police are setting up a command post away from the immediate scene and said they will be releasing more information shortly.

The scene is several blocks west of James Elementary School, but there is no indication that this will impact the school day.

