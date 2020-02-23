HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Harrisonville were dealing with an armed person who barricaded themselves inside QuikTrip.
According to the police, this is happening at the corner of Highway 291 and Commercial Street. The police department posted about the incident on Facebook just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
All customers and staff were safely removed from the business and the parking lot was secured.
For the safety of everyone, police were asking people to avoid the area.
Just after 7:15 p.m., the police edited their Facebook post and said that the individual was successfully taken into custody.
They asked that people still avoid the area as they clear the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.