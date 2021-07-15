KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A standoff with an armed man on the city's east side has ended with no suspect in custody.
Officers were called just after 4 a.m. Thursday to a home near 55th Street and Highland Avenue on a shooting call. When they arrived on scene they contacted a shooting victim there. He told officers he was involved in a domestic violence disturbance nearby with another man. The argument escalated in front of the home when the suspect fired shots at the victim striking in him.
The victim was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.
The victim told officers the suspect went back inside the home there so they surrounded that house and attempted to make contact with the suspect to get him to come out.
That effort was met with negative results and so officers deescalated and called for an Operation 100. This brings additional resources and trained negotiators to the scene to help bring a peaceful resolution to the situation.
Officers made entry into the home about 9:30 a.m. and did not locate the suspect. The investigation continues into the assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.