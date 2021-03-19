KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is in custody after brief chase Friday morning in south Kansas City.
Police conducted a traffic stop about 7:30 a.m. for erratic driving near Bannister Road and U.S. Highway 71. When officers approached the vehicle, the man was armed with a gun and appeared impaired.
Officers deescalated and backed away calling for more resources.
The suspect then drove away initiating a brief pursuit. He jumped out of the car and ran away on foot. After a brief foot chase he was taken into custody without further incident near 73rd Street and Troost Avenue.
He is in custody exact charges are under investigation.
