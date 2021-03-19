Standoff underway with armed man in car near Hwy. 71 at Bannister
KCScout

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is in custody after brief chase Friday morning in south Kansas City.

Police conducted a traffic stop about 7:30 a.m. for erratic driving near Bannister Road and U.S. Highway 71. When officers approached the vehicle, the man was armed with a gun and appeared impaired.

Officers deescalated and backed away calling for more resources.

The suspect then drove away initiating a brief pursuit. He jumped out of the car and ran away on foot. After a brief foot chase he was taken into custody without further incident near 73rd Street and Troost Avenue.

He is in custody exact charges are under investigation.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.