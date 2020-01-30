KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man who pointed his gun at several officers is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the city's east side.
Officers were called at 11 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 6900 block of Askew Avenue on an armed person inside.
A family member called concerned about a relative that had a gun and he was under the influence of illegal narcotics and experiencing a mental health crisis.
As officers arrived at that residence the man ran from the home armed with a gun.
Officers moved into the area and attempted to locate the man. K-9 officers and officers with a drone responded to the area to assist with the search.
Initial responding officers continued to stay at the original house with the caller for her safety and to gather information. The caller told officers the man had been smoking PCP for the last several days and she felt he may come back to the house and try to kill her.
After some time searching for him, the suspect was located with a gun near the rear of several houses in the 6800 block of Indiana Avenue.
Officers surrounded the area to prevent his escape and a standoff ensued. Officers attempted to use less lethal bean bag rounds to get him to drop the gun which were ineffective.
Tactical officers and negotiators responded to the standoff scene to attempt to get the man to put down the gun and get him in custody.
The man made several attempts to get into the rear of a secure residence along Indiana Avenue.
Police said the man pointed his gun at several officers about 1:40 a.m. and one of the officers fired at the suspect, striking him.
Officers then moved toward the man along with paramedics. They removed the gun from the man's grip so they could render aid. The man was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.
