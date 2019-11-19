LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities say an armed man was arrested at a Catholic early childhood center after his behavior raised alarms.
Phil J. Spurgeon, 40, has charged him with felony unlawful use of a weapon stemming from the incident at the Early Childhood Center on the Presentation Catholic Church. He’s being held in the Jackson County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Lee's Summit police were called around 11 a.m. Monday to 100 SW Murray Rd. in regard to a suspicious person.
Police said Spurgeon had entered the preschool facility and was speaking with the receptionist when she realized that he was acting erratically.
“It was just obvious by the way he talked and the way he referred to his pockets and the way he referred to his mannerisms that he could possibly be armed. Either with a gun, a knife or some kind of weapon,” said Sargent Chris Dupue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department.
Fearing that the man was armed, the staff at the school immediately put the facility on lockdown and a staff member was able to get the man to exit the building. The staff member locked the door to the facility behind the man and another staff member had already notified the police department.
“So just using people skills, she talked to the man and said, ‘Hey, let’s step outside and get you the help you need, whatever you may need.’ As they stepped outside, she locked the door behind him and left him outside,” Said Dupue.
When officers arrived on scene, they quickly took Spurgeon into custody. Officers did remove a weapon from him when he was taken into custody.
There were no injuries reported and the children at the facility were kept isolated from the threat during the entire incident which lasted 45 minutes.
