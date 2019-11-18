LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee's Summit preschool was placed on lockdown after a suspicious and armed man was acting erratically inside the facility.
Lee's Summit police were called about 11 a.m. Monday the Early Childhood Center on the Presentation Catholic Church located at 100 SW Murray Rd. in regards to a suspicious person.
Police said a man had entered the preschool facility and was speaking with the receptionist when she realized that he was acting erratically.
Fearing that the man was armed, the staff at the school immediately put the facility on lockdown and a staff member was able to get the man to exit the building. The staff member locked the door to the facility behind the man and another staff member had already notified the police department.
When officers arrived on scene, they quickly took the man into custody. Officers did remove a weapon from the man’s person when he was taken into custody.
There were no injuries reported and the children at the facility were kept isolated from the threat during the entire incident.
The man remains in police custody awaiting the filing of formal charges and the school has resumed normal operations for the day.
