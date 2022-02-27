KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday morning after a homeowner says they broke into their house.
Police say there were called to a disturbance in the 3800 block of NW Barry Rd. around 9:30 Sunday morning.
As officers got to the scene, they were notified of a shooting nearby in the 3800 block of NW 85th Terr.
Police responded to the shooting and made contact with a homeowner who said an armed intruder had broken into the residence.
The homeowner told police they shot the intruder.
The deceased intruder, identified as an adult male, was found inside of the residence by police.
No other suspects are believed to be involved. Police say the homeowner is cooperating in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
