INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A man carjacked a vehicle and led police on a 20-minute chase Wednesday morning that started in Kansas City and led into Independence, where he bailed from the car.
Kansas City police responded to the armed carjacking of the Lincoln passenger car shortly before 4:30 a.m. and gave chase, which started near 39th Street and Bales Avenue. The suspect led police eastward and ended up going the wrong way both east- and westbound on I-70 near I-435.
The car was dragging its muffler much of the way and ended up losing at least one of its tires near the end of the chase after police used stop-sticks. The driver bailed from the car on U.S. 40 Highway near Wallace Avenue.
The pursuit continued on-foot in that area for the driver. That suspect was found and arrested about a half hour later. One other person who was in the car was also taken into custody, according to Kansas City police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.