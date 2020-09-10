KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed at a home late Wednesday night following an argument between two people with guns.
Police responded at 11 p.m. to a home near 67th Street and Brooklyn Avenue after someone called in a shooting. There officers found a man near the front door. He had been shot.
Responding medical crews tried to save the man's life, but he died from his injuries.
As officers spoke to the eyewitnesses at the home, they told police that some of the adults were drinking alcohol. One person picked up a gun and threatened another person in the house. The person who was threatened then picked up a gun of their own and shot the man, the eyewitnesses told police.
The shooter surrendered to police at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to the police department.
All of the people in the home are related.
This is the city's 139th homicide of the year. At this point last year, there were 105 homicides in Kansas City.
