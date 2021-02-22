FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that after 40 years they have been able to officially identify the Jane Doe from the Valentine Sally case.

Valentine Sally was one of the oldest unsolved "Jane Doe" cases in Arizona. A young woman was found dead on the side of a northern Arizona highway by a Arizona Department of Public Safety officer decades ago on Valentine's Day, and nobody knows who she is until now.

True Crime Arizona: Who is Valentine Sally? A young woman was found dead on the side of a northern Arizona highway decades ago, and to this day, nobody knows who she is. But is law enforcement any closer to solving this case? And who last saw this girl alive?

Through funding from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), CCSO was able to send DNA samples to a private vendor testing lab to complete a familial DNA search for her relatives, according to a press release. The testing led them to find family members in the St. Louis area.

"It was found that the family members had a sibling who ran away from home around Christmas time in 1981. Detectives were able to retrieve DNA samples from relatives, which matched the DNA profile from “Valentine Sally.”

And the name of Valentine Sally is Carolyn Eaton.

During CCSO's investigation with the new information, they were able to work with the St. Louis Police Department Missing Persons detectives along with the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department in Missouri where Carolyn lived before she ran away around the time of Christmas 1981 and the new year.

CCSO says they are working to further investigate the case with their cold case department. So far, there are no suspects but the case remains as a homicide.