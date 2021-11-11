LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Rejoice, Whataburger fans! Your long wait is nearly over.
The Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce says they hear that the area's first Whataburger will be opening on Monday at its location on NE Douglas St.
The favorite of Patrick Mahomes (and many others) is building at leave five locations in the Kansas City metro.
We're hoping to hear back from Whataburger with more details as Monday gets closer.
