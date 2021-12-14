Justin Robinson

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Justin Robinson is a Kansas City teacher. He was driving home from school earlier this month when he was stopped by police for speeding.

He says other cars were going faster than he was and believes he was targeted.

“Okay, I’m getting pulled over,” Robinson told us. “This is interesting, you know. And that’s when I felt I was going to be racially profiled.”

Robinson believes he was stopped because he is black. So, it was surprising that, on the ticket, he is identified as white. Robinson was stopped at 3:49 in the afternoon

“I feel strongly that it was a deliberate act,” said Robinson. “It was daytime, there was enough light he clearly saw that was a black man. He marked me as white.”

Robinson wonders if police are trying to skew the numbers in reports.

“So, I'm thinking okay, this happened to me,” said Robinson. “How many other black people get pulled over and they mark their race white? What are they doing? What's the bigger issue here?”

Known Issue in Missouri

Records show that Missouri Police Departments pull over a disproportionate number of black drivers. Every year, the Missouri Attorney General’s office releases a vehicle stops report. Recent data shows white drivers are pulled over less, as are other races. Black drivers are stopped more often.

disparity index

The annual reports are on reason why the NAACP issued a warning to members about driving in Missouri.

The organization even suggests drivers travel with bail money.

NAACP warning

Police response

We reached out to the Kansas City Police Department about Robinson’s experience. Here’s their response:

police response

Police also say a driver’s liscense does not indicate race—it shows sex, weight, height and eye color. KCPD says officers do not ask drivers their race.

police response

Robinson calls that response a literal “cop out.”

He maintains that bi-racial should be an option. And he is using this experience as a teaching moment in his classroom.

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2021 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.