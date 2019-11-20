FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Have you ever stopped someone from blazing past you when a lane’s about to close? You might think you’re sending a message to a jerk driver, but it’s just as likely that you’re the jerk.
We all have different personal rules on how soon to get over when a lane is closed ahead.
“You need to merge over soon, as fast as possible,” said one driver we met gassing up on Eastwood Trafficway.
“You gotta find your gap early,” said a man nearby, “Slow down, find your gap and sneak over,”
Those answers are evidence that MODOT’s years long attempt to educate against early merging hasn’t sunk in.
The term they use is “zipper merge.” Wait until you get to the end of the closed lane then take turns, every other car, until you’re zipped up as one.
KCTV5 News asked drivers if they had heard of a zipper merge. Only one had.
“But if it’s not posted, you get mad when you see it happen,” explained James Boyd. “Because you’re like, ‘Hey, we’re in line. Why you passing?’”
Case in point: a video circulating on Reddit. The Kansas City man who shot the video from his dash camera at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday says that’s what he was trying to do with an open lane on Southbound Interstate 435 near I-70. He was trying to facilitate a zipper merge.
Then a police motorcycle swerved out of the center lane into the open lane, hanging there for a while, seemingly to keep the driver from getting past everyone else. Some noted the road closure didn’t have signage asking for zipper merge. Others noted that it’s hardly a zipper merge when only one person is in the open lane. But MODOT says they recommend zipper merge even when it’s not labeled as such.
“If traffic is congested and you have an open lane, and you can use that lane, then it’s not rude to use it,” MODOT Traffic Operations Engineer Ericka Ross said.
But the efficiency idea behind the zipper merge only works if it’s a group effort, more than just a handful of people taking the open lane. That’s why MODOT has been using signage for some of its most congested project areas.
“If you see it, then you know that’s what you’re supposed to do and then everybody acts accordingly,” said Boyd.
As for the motorcycle officer from Wednesday morning, Kansas City Police said it’s not one of their motorcycles. Missouri Highway Patrol said it’s not one of theirs. Independence Police said it could have been theirs and they are looking into it.
