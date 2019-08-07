KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's a debate that sometimes reignites after shootings like the ones you saw this weekend in Dayton and El Paso. Do video games influence teens and young adults to be violent? As you heard from President Donald Trump, he says it's a factor.
“I guess today we are just going to prove him wrong with this Madden 20. I just got no violence just a little bit of tackle. Mahomes got to represent Kansas City Chiefs,” Samuel Smith who is a gamer, said.
But titles like that are likely not the games the president is referring to, instead, shooting games like Call of Duty.
President Trump's words have sparked a debate yet again. Do video games influence people to be violent?
“None of the literature or evidence states that that is an actual cause of violence, and there is actually contradicting things that show that those video games cause less violence,” Jacob Moore who is also a gamer, said.
“I think the game helps you escape from reality we all have stressful days and we all need some kind of outlet, and I think the game kind of allows us to have that outlet,” Joe Davis who is another gamer, said.
Have you noticed a graph like this one hitting your social media feeds? It plots out the countries with the highest video game revenue.
The other charts the number of violent gun deaths and the U.S. sticks out.
KCTV5 News wanted to know what a psychologist thinks of this.
“That graph is very interesting. There is a lot to this, it’s not as simple as using video games and then getting a particular behavioral outcome. So it’s premature to say the least to really link those two together clearly,” Dr. Stephen Lassen, Pediatric Psychologist University of Kansas Health System, said.
But one thing the president, gamers and doctors agree with, is that parents should be mindful of what their kids are playing.
“Parents just need to be talking with their kids as it relates to the recent shootings. Parents really need to be mindful of how their kids are reacting to these things,” Lessen said.
“They definitely love the little Call of Duty, little bang, bang, so that kind of gets them hyped up just a little bit. So I say, if you are not 18 years or older, you can’t play the game,” Smith said.
