KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs have a ton of playmakers that could help send them back to the Super Bowl, but could the team's secret weapon actually be the Jonas Brothers?

Yes, it might sound crazy, but Nick Jonas has his own conspiracy theory. In a post on Twitter, he explains the "Jonas Blessing."

He notes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger and  British racing driver Lewis Hamilton all won titles after going to Jonas Brothers concerts.

The Chiefs take on the New York Jets at noon Sunday on KCTV5. But our coverage begins at 10 a.m-- with our price chopper gameday show.

