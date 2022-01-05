KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in the United States hit 1 million for the first time on Monday, with new daily Kansas City area cases at over 900 and counting.
Even so, the real numbers may be much higher. Right now, there are no clear guidelines on how at-home COVID tests that come back positive get counted, or whether they can get recorded at all.
KCTV5 reached out to all area health departments for answers. Jackson County and Wyandotte County officials told us there is no system in place for people to report at-home tests that come back positive. Johnson County said its health department is working on creating a mechanism to do so, but did not have a timeline on when that might happen.
Platte County was the only local health department that told us it adds at-home positive tests to an overall database.
Joe Chiodo and Gina Bullard have more:
