KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – ARCA Menards Series driver Tim Richmond said his truck, trailer, car and other equipment were stolen from a Kansas City, Kansas, hotel.
The 06 Toyota driver posted on Facebook Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. stating that his team’s equipment was stolen from the Hampton Inn near the Kansas Speedway Friday night.
The teams 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 cub cab, a 2001 42’ Pace Gooseneck trailer, the 06 Toyota with Ilmor 396 motor and the teams pit box, tools, radios and gas cans were all said to be stolen from the hotel.
Richmond raced in the ARCA Menards Series final race of 2020 Friday night at the Kansas Speedway and came in 11th place.
If you have any information about the location of the stolen equipment, you are asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-747-TIPS.
