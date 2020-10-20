KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – An ARCA Menard Series driver’s race car, truck and trailer that were stolen from a Kansas City, Kansas, hotel Friday have now been found.

Tim Richmond who raced his 06 white Toyota Friday at the Kansas Speedway came in 11th place. After the race, Richmond and his crew started their drive back home to Illinois.

Their crew chief stayed at the Hampton Inn near the Speedway Friday. The race car was inside a trailer in the parking lot, attached to a Ford truck.

“As the story was told, the next morning our truck and trailer and the contents inside have just been missing from the hotel,” Richmond said.

A spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said Tuesday that a tip came into a local tip line through Lost and Stolen KC who then reached out to KCK police. Police were able to execute a search warrant and recovered the vehicle.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle was parked in a wooded area on the property that was out of clear view of drivers driving on the road.

She went on to say that the race car seems to be in good condition and didn’t seem to have sustained too much damage.

Richmond's father told KCTV5 News that the Ford truck, trailer and pit box have also been recovered.

They are still missing electronic tools and pit guns.

UPDATE!!! Great news, Almost all of our racing stuff has been recovered in Kansas City. Truck and trailer, 06 ARCA car and pit equipment. Some damage but happy to report most found. Details to follow. Thank you to everyone for support and sharing post — Tim Richmond (@TimRichmondRace) October 20, 2020

Police have no suspect information at this time. If you have any information that could help police, you are asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.