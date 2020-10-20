KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The company that sells concessions at Kauffman Stadium is laying off hundreds of workers.
Aramark filed a notice with the state of Missouri and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
The only fans in the stands at Royals games this season were cardboard cutouts because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter dated last week says Kauffman Stadium does not anticipate business improving in full for an undefined period of time.
“As a result of the reduction in force described above, Aramark intends to lay off/extend the layoff, reduce hours and/or terminate its employees at Kauffman Stadium. We anticipate an improvement in business conditions as soon as reasonably feasible depending on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and based upon our client’s business needs but do not yet know when that will occur,” Aramark said in a letter.
