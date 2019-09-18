KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We’ll soon find out how much Kansas City’s most famous buried treasure is worth.
Appraisers are taking a look at the Arabia Steamboat Museum collection on Wednesday.
Want to know how much KC most famous buried treasure is worth? The Steamboat Arabia sunk in 1856. Founders dug it up in 1988. This is the first time the collection is being appraised. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/D6i9lBnUkZ— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) September 18, 2019
The riverboat sunk more than 150 years ago in the Missouri River in 1856. A group of amateur archaeologists excavated the site in 1988. They opened the museum in city market three years later.
The Arabia collection continues to grow. Museum staff have been cleaning and preserving artifacts for the past three decades.
Now, the owner, David Hawley, feels there’s enough of it out to get it appraised.
“After 30 years, we still have seven more years to go of cleaning. This is one of the largest collections in the world,” Hawley said.
Tim Gordon, from Antiques Roadshow, is looking just to get an idea of how to start putting a value on the sunken time capsule.
Gordon estimates the appraisal could take a couple of months to a year to complete.
The price tag Gordon attaches to the collection could help dictate the future of the museum. Hawley is looking to expand and add artifacts from five other riverboat wrecks. There is not enough display space in city market for extra exhibits.
“We’re looking now for a larger place. We’re looking in and around Kansas City, but our search is expanding to all four corners of the state,” Hawley said. “We would love to stay in Kansas City, this is our home, but at the end of the day, we’ll go wherever we can find a space.”
The insurance claim on the Arabia Steamboat in 1856 was about $18,200.
