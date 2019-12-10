KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An apprenticeship program for the KCI terminal will not only help fill a labor shortage but can give some people an opportunity that experts with the program say, could be life-changing.
It’s called the KCI Workforce Training Program, and according to Dave Wilson with the St. Louis - Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, it’s providing an opportunity some may not otherwise have.
“There’s never been a better time to have a career in the construction trades,” Wilson said.
Participants will get 120 hours of classroom training, and $400/week stipend.
From there, they’ll be aligned with a subcontractor to take a position on the airport project.
“Plus, they’re going to have opportunities to get transportation to and from the worksite, and childcare,” Wilson said.
Edgemoor’s Senior Development Manager Dan Moylan sees it as a way for people to really change their lives.
“Very good paying jobs with benefits. Health benefits come along with these jobs with different subcontractors. So, it’s really a great opportunity for anyone that’s interested,” Moylan said.
According to Wilson, they’re hoping they’ll see numbers of women and minorities attracted to the industry like they’ve never seen before.
An industry that despite the hard-physical work, is a rewarding one at best.
“You’ll be able to take that trade with you when you go and use those skills that you learned out in the community and earning a great living even after KCI is finished,” Wilson said.
Officials with the program say they’re expecting 160 people to be enrolled in the KCI Workforce Training Program over the lifespan of the entire project.
For those interested, the first application date is Wednesday where there will be an interview process, and a required math test.
If you or someone you know is interested in applying, you can do so Wednesday, December 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, December 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
In the north, you will need to go to 3100 N.E. 83rd Street, #2800, KCMO 64119. Central residents should go to 1740 Paseo Boulevard, KCMO 64108. Those that live south should go to 6025 Prospect Avenue, KCMO 64130.
You will need to bring a government-issued I.D. and calculator.
