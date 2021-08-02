FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Millions of families could be forced out of their homes across the Kansas City metro as federal eviction protections ended over the weekend.
Lawmakers failed to extend an eviction moratorium shielding households from back rent. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged for the eviction moratorium last September to help stop the spread of coronavirus by keeping people in their houses.
The Metro Lutheran Ministries assists families in need in Kansas and Missouri. The organization saw a spike in interest for rent help on Monday morning. Becky Poitras, development director at MLM, says she’s heard from families who are scared of being evicted.
“Several of my case managers have said that this morning, there were people waiting in the parking lot for the office to open because they want to apply for assistance or they're wanting to check the status of their application,” said Poitras.
According to Poitras, the number of applications and requests for utility and rent assistance tripled in the last seven days in Wyandotte County. Poitras says with homelessness being a major issue in the Greater Kansas City Metro, the current system for assistance does not have the capacity to help the thousands of families at risk of eviction.
The United Way of Greater Kansas City also saw an increase in applications over the weekend, following the end to the moratorium.
“We're talking about thousands of households in both Kansas and Missouri that are being impacted and are certainly at risk of eviction,” said Todd Jordan, Chief Community Engagement Officer at The United Way of Greater Kansas City.
