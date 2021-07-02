KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City couple don't know where they'll spend their holiday weekend after the ceiling in their apartment collapsed early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of East 37th street and The Paseo. No one was injured.
Most of the damage happened in the couple's bedroom and now the living room's ceiling is bowed out. The apartment is no longer safe to stay in.
The Kansas City fire department called for a city dangerous building crew to come to the site. The couple states they've had issues with water leaking in the past. It's believed recent heavy rains may have contributed to the collapse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.