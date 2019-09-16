KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People know the man killed on Independence Avenue as someone who dedicated his life to helping others.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting at a convenience store, though a store employee said there had been some sort of argument between at least three people.
The man who died was 55-year-old Jordan B. Smith. He belonged to a group called the Peacekeepers.
The group advocated for nonviolence in Kansas City and members say Smith was someone who held them together.
His brother Jared and sister Sara said he had battled alcoholism as a younger man but had been sober for several years and was running a transitional living home and active in a local church.
“When he got down here, he was able to disperse that and say, ‘I've been there, I've been anxious and depressed’," Sara said.
They believe he was trying to intervene with the argument on Friday afternoon and was shot in the process.
“He loved people in a way that this world doesn't have a lot of room for. He wanted people to get along. Part of that was the anxiety, the struggle he had, a lot of compassion for people that he was struggling with,” Jared said.
Smith also helped organize a pickup basketball tournament for at risk teenagers. His family says he treated every stranger like a friend. Which is why they can't understand why someone would want to hurt their brother.
“It's baffling that a gun would come out in a situation like that. It shouldn't have happened,” Sara said.
His family is planning a memorial service for Smith this weekend and trying to find a way to keep his transitional house up and running.
