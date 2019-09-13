GARDEN CITY, KS (AP) -- A Republican commissioner for western Kansas' Finney County has kicked off his campaign for the state's 1st District seat in Congress after two-term incumbent Roger Marshall announced plans to run for the Senate.
Bill Clifford said Thursday in announcing his candidacy that he will stand with President Donald Trump and represent "conservative values."
The announcement comes after Marshall announced last weekend that he will run for the U.S. Senate held by Sen. Pat Roberts, who is not seeking re-election.
Clifford is a Garden City ophthalmologist, Air Force veteran and father of six. He pledged in a written statement to defend the Second Amendment, the "Right to Life" and to "work to secure the borders."
Former Kansas Lt. Governor Tracey Mann also has announced plans to run for Marshall's seat.
