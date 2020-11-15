Independence Avenue bridge

A bridge with a notorious appetite for semi-trucks and other large vehicles struck again on Sunday afternoon. (KCTV5) 

 Ken Ullery/KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bridge with a notorious appetite for semi-trucks and other large vehicles struck again on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, a semi-truck slammed into the Independence Avenue bridge, nearly flipping on its side before getting wedged.

With only 12 feet of clearance, the bridge under Wilson Avenue has stopped numerous semi-trucks in their tracks.

KCTV5's Abigael Jaymes did a story about the bridge last year.

