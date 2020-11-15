KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bridge with a notorious appetite for semi-trucks and other large vehicles struck again on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, a semi-truck slammed into the Independence Avenue bridge, nearly flipping on its side before getting wedged.
With only 12 feet of clearance, the bridge under Wilson Avenue has stopped numerous semi-trucks in their tracks.
KCTV5's Abigael Jaymes did a story about the bridge last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.