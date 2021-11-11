Man sought in fatal Platte County fire arrested naked in Arizona

File photo from 2016 - The sheriff's office in Yavapai County, Arizona, said 24-year-old Grayden Denham was arrested and jailed on suspicion of theft and displaying a fictitious license plate. 

 (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Another new trial date has been scheduled for a man accused of killing four people in a fatal fire.

Grayden Denham is accused of killing his grandparents, his sister, and his infant nephew in a fire in 2016.

His trial is set to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The trial has been set and then canceled multiple times over the course of the past five years.

Denham was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of armed criminal action.

He was found competent to stand trial earlier this year.

Monday investigators revealed that the bodies of three adults and an infant were found outside a burning home near Edgerton late Friday night. A 24-year-old relative, Grayden Denham, is being called a person of interest in their murders.

