PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Another new trial date has been scheduled for a man accused of killing four people in a fatal fire.

Grayden Denham is accused of killing his grandparents, his sister, and his infant nephew in a fire in 2016.

His trial is set to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The trial has been set and then canceled multiple times over the course of the past five years.

Denham was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of armed criminal action.

He was found competent to stand trial earlier this year.