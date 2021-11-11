PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Another new trial date has been scheduled for a man accused of killing four people in a fatal fire.
Grayden Denham is accused of killing his grandparents, his sister, and his infant nephew in a fire in 2016.
His trial is set to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The trial has been set and then canceled multiple times over the course of the past five years.
Denham was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of armed criminal action.
He was found competent to stand trial earlier this year.
Monday investigators revealed that the bodies of three adults and an infant were found outside a burning home near Edgerton late Friday night. A 24-year-old relative, Grayden Denham, is being called a person of interest in their murders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.