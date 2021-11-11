RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- For the second time in a few days, a loaded gun was found on the Raytown South High School campus.
A letter sent to parents from Raytown Supt. Allan Markley states that campus security on Wednesday morning witnessed what they believed to be an attempted theft from a student's vehicle, after which administrators, while searching for the missing items, found a loaded gun.
The letter does not state exactly where the gun was found or whether the owner or perpetrator of the theft was identified and disciplined.
This is the second time this week that a loaded gun has been found at Raytown South. The school was on lockdown for about 40 minutes on Monday following a report of a weapon on campus. A subsequent search of a student resulted in the loaded weapon being found.
The district said there were no known threats made in association with the Monday incident. Both incidents are being investigated by law enforcement.
"We encourage an environment where students, staff and families feel empowered to report anything that might be suspicious or out of the ordinary," the superintendent's letter from Wednesday states. "Prompt reporting is important to enabling us to be proactive in maintaining a safe school environment."
The entire letter is as follows:
November 10, 2021
Dear Raytown South School Families:
The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our first and most important priority. This letter is to inform you about an incident that occurred this morning at Raytown South High School.
This morning, campus security witnessed what they believed to be an attempted theft from a student’s vehicle. Security immediately alerted school administration who conducted a search for missing items with the student responsible for the vehicle. Upon the search, a school administrator discovered a loaded weapon. Raytown Police were called to campus to secure the weapon and conducted a search of the vehicle, recovering additional items. The District is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.
The District will follow provisions of Board of Education Policy in responding to the incident. We have started a school investigation in accordance with provisions of both Board Policy and the Missouri Safe Schools Act regarding assignment of student discipline and in reporting to and cooperating with local law enforcement authorities.
We encourage an environment where students, staff, and families feel empowered to report anything that might be suspicious or out of the ordinary; prompt reporting is important in enabling us to be proactive in maintaining a safe school environment. We ask that you partner with us by doing the following:
• Reminding your student that weapons of any kind are unacceptable at school.
• Encouraging your student to report any information to school staff members at any time that will help us keep an orderly and safe school.
• Partnering with us to share the facts of this incident to minimize rumors that could disrupt the learning environment of our school.
Please know that we will continue to be vigilant in providing a safe environment for our students and staff.
Sincerely,
Dr. Allan Markley
Superintendent of School
