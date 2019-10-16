FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s a discovery that could make you say, “wow” or “so what?” Officers who didn’t want to be quoted say it’s not uncommon for a patrol officer to deploy a taser several times per year. But tactics experts also say it’s a tool that should not be relied on, because it’s not always effective.
“The taser appears to be ineffective because you’ve got all of these bodies rolling around,” former FBI agent Michael Tabman said.
That’s exactly what struck Tabman when he watched surveillance video of Deputy Lauren Michael’s attempt to arrest Donnie Sneed in 2017, while working off-duty security for a Raytown Walmart.
One Walmart employee had tackled Sneed, another was trying to hold him down. Deputy Michael tased Sneed multiple times then shot and killed him. Tabman says her use of force could be justified. The video alone didn’t answer that, and the prosecutor’s review back then resulted in no criminal charges.
Nine months later, though, Deputy Michael had her taser out again at the same Walmart.
Phil Stinson is a professor at Bowling Green State University and a national expert on police misconduct. His concern is that both lawsuits involve Deputy Michael’s work in uniform, but off duty at the Raytown Walmart, something he says should have made Deputy Michael, “An officer who should not be permitted to work overtime details. Because with overtime details like that, there’s really no supervision in terms of a police supervisor.”
KCTV5 News visited that Walmart in person to find out if Deputy Michael still works there after our calls to the sheriff’s office and lawyers went unanswered. An employee said, she does not, though he would not say how long ago she stopped.
The second suit against her, Walmart and US Security Associates, claims Deputy Michael tased a man on February 11, 2018 in an attempt to arrest him for trespassing after he’d already left the store and was moving toward his car.
In Westport this summer, she was charged with assault for what happened there. Investigators say she tracked down a woman who ran from a traffic violation on a scooter. The charges say Deputy Michael tased the woman, then shot her, claiming the woman took her taser and used it on her.
But investigators found evidence that suggested Deputy Michael was likely not tasted and shot the woman as the woman was running away. That last part, Stinson said, is key.
Stinson says, use of force decisions may be what are most devastating for the individuals involved, but the greatest impact on the justice system usually centers around credibility, because one job of law enforcement is to testify in court.
“Once the veracity of a police officer is suspect and is challenged, they’re damaged goods,” Stinson said.
KCTV5 News told you last week that the state agency was considering immediate action on her officer’s license. We checked Wednesday and Deputy Michael is still licensed and employed by Jackson County, though the sheriff says she is on unpaid leave, which is standard practice when a deputy is charged with a crime.
KCTV5 News has tried to reach the deputy’s attorney in this February 2018 civil case for comment and have not heard back.
