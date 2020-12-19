KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today the Avila University gym was filled with a lot of sneakers screeching and dribbling basketballs for the ninth annual 810 Varsity high school basketball tournament.
For this one day event a larger number of fans were in the stands.
“I think any chance that we can get to come watch the kids play is really important at this point,” says Tommy Hufft.
Tommy Hufft’s son Dylan plays for Park Hill South High School. Currently, his school is only allowing two parents per player during home games.
Tommy says he’s mostly been having to watch the livestreams of the game from home, so today’s tournament was a treat.
“This is exciting hopefully we will have a great game,” says Hufft.
On the opposing side, Ivy Shaw was ready to see her son Aidan dominate in the paint for Blue Valley High School.
“I’ve got four kids so I’m watching them mostly on TV," Shaw said. "They are not getting the same experience that they would have with the big fan crowd, the hype atmosphere so we are trying to bring the support when we can."
One of the key contributors to that hyped atmosphere has been missing all year, the student section, also known as the sixth man.
“This is our possibly only opportunity, so we really had to jump on it,” says Patrick Judy, a Blue Valley high school student.
Judy says he didn’t expect his senior year watching his Tigers would look like this.
“It kind of sucks but we are taking it," he said. "Yes I want to be at every single basketball game and I want to be at every sporting event I can but I’m appreciating this moment while we have it."
With the increased number of fans and several tournament games came even more safety guidelines.
Temperatures were checked at the door, masks were always worn by fans, the bleachers were taped off for social distancing and the benches and the balls were cleaned after each game.
A safe and fun environment that underneath the mask brings a smile to the man in charge.
“It feels like a normal day again for everybody,” says Chad Rader the President of 810 Varsity.
