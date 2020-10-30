GARDNER, KS — Like most celebrations in 2020, the annual Boo Bash in Gardner, Kansas was a bit different this year. It transformed into a drive-thru style Halloween event. KCTV5 News spoke with some of the families who lined up to celebrate in the video above.
Annual Boo Bash in Gardner transformed into a Drive-Thru Boo! Halloween event
