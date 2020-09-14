PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - A Pettis County deputy shot and killed Hannah Fizer on June 13. During the traffic stop for traffic violations, the deputy told dispatchers Fizer said she was recording him, had a gun and was going to shoot him. Investigators did not find a gun in Fizer’s car.
“It’s his word against hers. It’s easy for him to say whatever he wants to say. She’s not here to tell her story,” Fizer’s family friend Janet Uplinger said.
The special prosecutor’s report says investigators relied on dispatch audio, witness statements, investigative reports and surveillance video from a nearby business that showed Fizer reached down to the floorboard and raised up before the deputy took a defensive stance then shot her. The business surveillance video did not record audio. There was no body camera or dash camera video.
“I still believe that girl was reaching for her phone,” Uplinger said.
“Realized that it had gotten to a point that she needed to get this on camera for her protection,” Fizer’s cousin Jessica Fizer said.
In the report, special prosecutor Stephen P. Sokoloff said, “based on the information and circumstances available to the officer during the event, it cannot be said that the officer did not have reasonable belief that he was in danger of serious physical injury or death” at the time he fired.
“It’s devastating. Here is a family and it is their only daughter shot and killed in a traffic stop,” Uplinger said.
“I’m definitely more broken,” Fizer said.
Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond released a written statement that said they are waiting for delivery of the report to complete an internal investigation. He asked the community to work together to “reduce the polarization this emotional and traumatic event caused.”
“We are not ready to give up yet, so we are going to continue to fight and protest,” Fizer said.
KCTV5 News asked Sheriff Bond if Pettis County deputies will receive additional de-escalation training.
“I certainly hope so,” Uplinger said.
KCTV5 News also asked if the deputy involved remains on administrative leave or is back on duty but have not received a response to those questions.
The special prosecutor said making a determination in this case was, “somewhat more difficult” due to lack of a body camera and audio.
