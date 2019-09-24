This undated photo provided by the Benton County, Mo., Sheriff's Office in Warsaw, Mo., shows Tiffany Woodington, whe was charged Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Missouri with 10 counts of felony animal abuse and two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse. Her husband, Steven Woodington, was charged Thursday in Texas with animal cruelty. A second man described as the caretaker also was charged in Texas with animal cruelty. All three are free on bond. face multiple charges after 120 dogs and a cat were found dead in Missouri and about two dozen more dogs died in Texas. More than 200 other animals were rescued from conditions that law enforcement described as "inhumane and unimaginable."